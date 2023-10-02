Case against UVA shooting suspect moves forward

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The case against a man charged in the deadly UVA shooting is moving forward.
On Monday, a grand jury heard the charges for Christopher Jones Jr. in connection to the tragedy last November.
Police said Jones opened fire on a charter bus returning from a field trip, killing football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler.
A fourth member of the team, Mike Hollins, and another student, Marlee Morgran, were also shot but survived.
Jones is due back in court later in October.