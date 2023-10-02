New apartment complex leasing at former Orange Ave. Days Inn hotel site

ROANOKE, Va. – The old Days Inn off of Orange Avenue in Roanoke is turning into apartments, according to developers. They said the motel makeover could be complete by the end of the month, and they’re already offering leases.

“The Heights at Gateway Park” has 88 one to two-bedroom units available.

The Maryland-based developers, Saul-Urban said it’s a part of the “Lodging to Living Fund.” They said Freedom First is financing the renovations.

Sam DiFrank is the Chief Investment Officer for the Lodging to Living Fund. He said they’re excited to breathe new life into the spot.

“Senior people including myself have a pretty deep track record in acquiring and renovating apartment buildings but from a specific conversion from a hotel to an apartment, this would be the first one,” DiFrank said.

A former problem spot, the old Days Inn, had a reputation. In 2022, there were around 250 calls made from the hotel to 911 for a variety of reasons.

“Lot of calls for service traditionally in that area, and so it’s great to see again a piece of property being reused, renovated into so it has another life,” Roanoke City Executive Director of Community Development and Placemaking Chris Chittum said.

There’s another reason city leaders are excited to see the makeover.

“We want to see one-bedroom units in the City,” Chittum said. “We had a study a few years ago that told us that we had a real lack of one-bedroom units in the city.”

Developers said they’re offering affordable costs. The one and two-bedroom apartments range from a little over $1000 to around $1500.

“If you want new, you have to pay top dollar,” DiFrank said. “We’re delivering a product that’s new and yet we can offer it at lower prices.”

DiFrank said the apartments will have a standard application, similar to others in the area.