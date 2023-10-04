Volunteers needed for LewisGale Salem Half Marathon

SALEM, Va. – The LewisGale Salem Half-Marathon takes place on Saturday, October 14, and volunteers are needed.

The morning includes a series of races including the 13.1-mile half marathon as well as an 8k and two kids’ fun runs.

Hundreds of people are already signed up and the race director, Molly Bullington said it will take hundreds more volunteers to make it all work.

“It takes over 128 just course marshals - just course marshals - so we have over 250 volunteers total and that spans from Wednesday through Saturday, so we have stuff all week basically that people can help out with,” Bullington said.

Volunteers will get a t-shirt and a gift certificate for Chick-fil-A.

If you want to sign up for a race or to volunteer, click here.