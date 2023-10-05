Full body fitness court opens at Randolph Park in Pulaski County

PULASKI CO., Va. – A new outdoor fitness court at Randolph Park in Pulaski County is officially open.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

Similar to what you might imagine at the beach or a big city, officials said this outdoor fitness court can give you a full body workout without needing a gym membership.

Called a playground for adults, the fitness area has multiple stations to specifically target different muscle groups.

The Pulaski County Parks and Recreation director Shay Dunnigan said this is just another step in making Pulaski County a destination for outdoor recreation.

“This was in the long-term goal of parks and recreation to have an outdoor fitness court that we can use 365 days out of the year,” Dunnigan said.

The county plans to hold different fitness activities throughout the year to encourage everyone to get out and be active.