No criminal charges to be issued in deadly Amherst Co. deputy-involved shooting

The incident happened in June 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Machete used in deadly deputy-involved shooting (Credit: Commonwealth's Attorney - City of Lynchburg) (WSLS)

AMHERST CO., Va. – The Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney has determined that no charges will be issued in the deadly Amherst County deputy-involved shooting that happened back in June.

As we previously reported, authorities responded to an emergency call near the intersection of Route 60 and Sandidges Road for a man acting erratically.

When they got to the area and approached the man, he pulled out a machete and then was fatally shot by the responding captain. The man was later identified as Daniel Meadows, 40, of Amherst.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office concluded its investigation, and the investigative findings were turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review and adjudication.

Now, the Commonwealth’s Attorney has released their full report on the incident, stating that use of deadly force in this incident was justifiable, and no criminal charges will be issued.

Read the full report below.

