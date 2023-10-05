Pulaski County Middle School volleyball match and football game postponed

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The volleyball match and football game that were set to take place Thursday night at Pulaski County Middle School have been postponed.

This comes after the middle school announced that it would be closed on Thursday due to threats made on social media.

“Pulaski County Middle School Administrators, Central Office Administrators, and Pulaski County Law Enforcement Officials have spent most of today, this afternoon, and this evening, dealing with social media threats impacting the middle school community,” the post read, in part.

School officials said although the threats were made outside of the school day, they have impacted the community.

We’re told details on when the sporting events will be rescheduled will be announced as soon as possible.