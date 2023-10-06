Escaped inmate captured in Pulaski County less than 24 hours after escape

DUBLIN, Va. – Thanks to a call from a concerned citizen, Johnathon Woodie was captured hours after resisting police at a rehabilitation center.

A call came in around 8 in the morning that Woodie had been spotted in Fairlawn.

The man who notified police — Brandon Quesenberry — said he was headed to work when he noticed a suspicious man walking on the road.

“I [saw] a man walking down the road and I said, ‘Hold on, wait a minute, that kind of meets the description of the guy we saw last night,’” said Quesenberry.

Quesenberry said after learning Woodie was on the run he took a closer look.

“I kind of noticed he was covering the tattoo on his chin, so I immediately reached out to local law enforcement,” Quesenberry said.

It was a decision he knew he needed to make, to keep people safe.

“I’m always on the watch,” said Quesenberry. “I’m not saying I do anything different, I’m a citizen that spoke up.”

Officials from the New River Valley Regional Jail said Woodie was not in their custody at the time of the assault.

“He was not in our custody,” said Kimberly Haug, the New River Valley Regional Jail superintendent. “He was released from jail and sent to the rehab facility.”

According to Haug, this is normally a routine procedure.

“Since January of this year we have done over 4,000 transports — inmates in and out of this facility without incident,” Haug said.

She also said they take situations like this very seriously.

“Whenever we have an incident of any sort, we always sit down, debrief, and talk about what went well, what didn’t go well, and how we can do things better,” Haug said.

Officials from the New River Valley Regional Jail said Woodie is now facing two additional charges.