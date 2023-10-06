Radford man sentenced for murder of 2-year-old girl

We now know the fate of the Radford man found guilty of murdering a 2-year-old girl back in 2020.

It was an emotional morning in court, as Andrew Byrd was given the maximum two consecutive life sentences in prison for the murder of 2-year-old Harper Mitchell.

As we’ve previously reported, Harper died in 2020 from blunt-force trauma, according to the medical examiner.

Byrd was charged with first-degree and aggravated murder in connection with her death, and in 2023, he was found guilty.

Harper’s dad TJ Mitchell took the stand on Friday, saying that Harper’s death has broken his family.

When asked how this affected him, he tearfully said, “I don’t have my little girl no more.”

The Commonwealth’s attorney went on to say that Byrd is a “dangerous, violent liar”

The defense argued the need for rehabilitation for Byrd and even asked for a new trial given the recent charges of Harper’s mom, Amanda Mitchel, but the judge dismissed it.

“If Harper was here today, she would be the first to say, ‘I forgive you,’” the judge said before handing down the maximum sentence.

10 News spoke with the Commonwealth’s attorney after the sentencing, and he told us he is pleased with the verdict, and that it was “an honor and a privilege to represent little Harper’s life.”

The defense had no comment at this time.

