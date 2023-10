CRAIG CO., Va. – East. Mont. made their way to New Castle to face off with Craig County on Friday night.

The Rockets were looking for their third win of the season and launched into play, getting onto the board early on.

East. Mont. had an answer for that lead, though. They fought back and slowed the Rockets’ launch.

This one turned and the Mustangs were victorious, 44-24 over the Rockets.