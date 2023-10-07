Salem takes down Pulaski Co. in Cougar Country, 49-13

PULASKI, Va. – The Salem Spartans had their winner mentalities equipped as they traveled into Cougar Country to take on Pulaski County Friday night.

First drive out of half time, it’s the Spartans with the ball. It’s senior Jayveon Jones with the off-tackle run taking it all the way down to the 3-yard line.

The very next play it’s Jones again as he bulldozes his way up the middle for six.

Still the third quarter, it’s Salem again. This time it’s tight end Jaelyn Allen sneaking past the defenders and catching a wide-open touchdown pass from quarterback Chris Martin.

And this was the play that sealed the deal — it’s Tennesse commit Peyton Lewis showing off his speed as he takes a sweep up the sideline for 6.

Salem wins this one, 49-13.