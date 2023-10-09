53º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to fly at half-staff following attack in Israel

The order goes into effect immediately and will remain until Saturday

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Governor Glenn Youngkin, Israel, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – On Sunday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor the lives lost in the attack in Israel.

Gov. Youngkin issued the order in an effort to, “honor the lives lost in the horrific terror attack committed against Israel and to hold those injured and held hostage in our thoughts.”

The order applies to all American and Commonwealth flags on all state and local buildings and grounds.

The order goes into effect immediately on Sunday, October 8. Flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, October 14.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter