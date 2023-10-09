Gov. Youngkin orders flags to fly at half-staff following attack in Israel

RICHMOND, Va. – On Sunday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered flags be flown at half-staff to honor the lives lost in the attack in Israel.

Gov. Youngkin issued the order in an effort to, “honor the lives lost in the horrific terror attack committed against Israel and to hold those injured and held hostage in our thoughts.”

The order applies to all American and Commonwealth flags on all state and local buildings and grounds.

The order goes into effect immediately on Sunday, October 8. Flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, October 14.