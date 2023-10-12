LIST: 2023 Halloween, fall events happening in Central, Southwest Virginia

The spooky season is here and many of you are looking for fang-tastic festivities to get in the Halloween spirit.

That’s why we’re working for you on a list of events happening in our coverage area that’ll give you “pumpkin” to talk about.

Oct. 12:

Halloween Craft Night at Well Hung Vineyard in Roanoke from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: During craft night, you can relax and tap into your creative side with a fun, easy Halloween pumpkin craft.

It’s a Bunch of Hocus Pocus Paint Party at the Cresent City Bourbon and Barbecue in Roanoke from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: All ages are encouraged to attend. The painting will be on a 12-inch wooden plaque with a pre-scored line for ease of painting or a canvas painting.

Oct. 13:

Spooky Slime and Scary Scavenger Hunt at the Meadowbrook Public Library in Shawsville from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Ghouls and boys of all ages are invited to come and make slime and/or do a scavenger hunt in the library. All supplies will be provided.

Pumpkin Paint Pouring at the Christiansburg Library from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Channel your inner artist with this spooky pumpkin decorating event.

CAI SWVA Fall Social at Bottles and Bites in Daleville from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Members of the Southwest Virginia Chapter of CAI can enjoy this event for free, while non-members will be charged $25.

A1 AFTER dark - Halloween glow party at A1 Studios in Covington from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 14:

Craig County Fall Festival at the Old Brick Hotel in New Castle from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: This event will feature a street fair, antique cars, food and raffles. Country breakfast will also be served in the Old Brick Hotel. There will be live entertainment, including Merchant Copy, Phatt Boys Band and Easter Divide.

Douthat State Park Campsite Cook-Off Oktoberfest in Millboro from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Attendees will be able to enjoy food and festivities at the sizzling Campsite Cook-Off Oktoberfest

Spooky Movie Saturday at the Christiansburg Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: You and the entire family are invited to enjoy a movie about a group of teenage friends and their Great Dane on a Halloween adventure as they solve mysteries.

Spooky Yoga Story Time at the Moneta/SML Library from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Join yoga instructor and children’s book author Kathy Graham for a live-action and interactive reading of her book Spooky Yoga. This free-to-the-community kids’ yoga class and story time is best for ages 3 to 7 and their caregivers.

Fall Scarecrows at the Brambleton Recreation Center in Roanoke County from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: What better way to celebrate the spooky season than by building a life-size straw scarecrow?

Ingles: Haunted History Tour from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Glencoe Museum in Radford: It’s the most wonderful time of the fear. During the event, you’ll be taken back in time as you uncover the secrets of Radford’s past. It’ll begin at Glencoe Museum before taking a tour on buses through Radford, ending with a special tour at Ingles Castle. Each tour will last for about 1.5 hours.

Oct. 15:

Pumpkin painting at Twisted Track Brewpub from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Need a little fun in your life? Head to Twisted Track Brewpub and paint some pumpkins. The large wooden truck will have pre-scored lines so don’t worry - you don’t have to be a pro to get in on the fun.

Coffee sip and paint party at 701 Thomas Road in Lynchburg from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Kick back and relax with a Coffee Sip and Paint party. A wide array of painting supplies and canvases will be provided, along with expert guidance from a skilled artist.

Oct. 16:

Harvest Pumpkin, Paint Night at the Imagination Station Studio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Attendees are encouraged to unleash their creativity and have a good time.

Oct 19:

Halloween Storytime at the Lynchburg Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.: The event is open to children ages 2-5 in addition to their caregivers and siblings. It’ll feature stories, rhymes and more in celebration of Halloween. Attendees will also receive a special Halloween craft kit to take home.

Paints and Pints at Golden Cactus Brewing in Roanoke from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Bring your best goulfriend or wolfman and sip on some Oktoberfest.

Oct. 20:

Monster Mash Dance Party at the Lynchburg Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Kids of all ages are invited to this not-so-spooky Halloween dance party. No registration is required so space will be limited.

Fall fun party zone at the Green Ridge Recreation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Children ages 6 through 11 are invited to take part in a night of fun, featuring crafts, play and a pizza party. You must register in advance to hold your spot.

Trunk-or-Treat at Villages at Lincoln in Roanoke from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 21:

Purple Honey Farms Fall Craft Fair at 350 Charlton Drive Ridgeway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: You can enjoy your favorite local crafters, vendors and artisans. There is a $2 entry for those older than 12.

Melrose Fall Festival at Roanoke Jobs Campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Halloween Spooks - Paint Party at the Riverwalk Mini Mall at 2 p.m.: $25 covers everything. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. You can register at 276-224-0029.

Oktoberfest at Stonehaus Farms at 2 p.m.: There are 200 seats available for this event. Sixteen different German foods will be available, including pretzels, bratwurst, brats with Saurakraut and more.

Full moon reading, paint night at the Imagination Station Studio from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Attendees are encouraged to unleash their creativity and have a good time under the full moon.

Halloween Murder Mystery at Crescent City Bourbon and BBQ from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. Food and alcohol will be available for purchase throughout the event.

Fall Harvest Dinner at the Poplar Forest at 6:30 p.m.: Join Thomas Jefferson, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, in his private retreat to raise a glass to a successful harvest season and enjoy a multicourse dinner with wine pairings. Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 13.

Halloween Bash at Status Restaurant and Lounge from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Spooky Soiree at Elephant Walk Restaurant and Lounge from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Floating Pumpkin Patch and Boo Bash at the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Emmanuel Wesleyan Church Fall Festival on Hershberger Road in Roanoke from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: There will be a bake sale, A $3 lunch, face painting, trick-or-treating and other activities. Admission is free.

Trunk or Treat at the Kirk Family YMCA parking lot on Church Avenue in Roanoke from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: In addition to candy, there will be crafts, s’mores, and more! Be sure to register online or by calling the Kirk Family YMCA membership team at 540-342-9622 if you plan on attending this event. For more information, click here.

Roanoke Elite Booster Club Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Jamestown Place in Roanoke from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: There will be loads of treats, free food and fall festivities. For more information, reach out to 540-427-1286.

Oct. 22:

Halloween Murder Mystery at Well Hung Vineyard from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects.

Oct. 24:

Fall Foliage and Fire Ecology Walk at Warm Springs Mountain from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat Party at the Lynchburg Public Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Stop by with the kiddos for trick-or-treat stations, Halloween snacks, activities and craftS, plus a Halloween photo op wall and more.

Oct. 26:

Fall Forest, Mix Media Paint Night at the Imagination Station Studio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Attendees are encouraged to unleash their creativity and have a good time.

Trunk-or-Treat at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Roanoke from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: WWMS students and their families are encouraged to come in costume for an evening of trunk-or-treating.

WSLS Trick-or-Treat Festival at Layman Family Farms from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Meet the 10 News family and have some free Halloween fun. Kids can get dressed up and ready for trick or treating at candy booth after candy booth at this year’s event. An additional $15 fee will get you an entrance to the farm and all farm activities, including a corn maze, cow train, farm animals and more. To learn more, click here.

Oct. 27:

Pumpkinfest at the Salem Farmer’s Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Admission is $5 at the gate and free for kids 15 and under. It’ll feature inflatables, sand art, carnival games, pumpkin carving contests and more.

Boo Bash at the Market Between Campbell and Salem from 6 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.: There will be food, drinks and fun. Organizers will also be giving out more than $1,300 in prize money to contest winners.

Halloween Costume Party at Leesville Lake Marina & Grill from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Your ticket will cover a meal from the taco bar and entertainment. Wear your spookiest costume for your chance to win a prize.

Night of the Lifting Dead at 711 Salem Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Murder Mystery Dinner at the Historic Avenel from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Hollins Road Church of the Brethren from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: This event is for children ages 12 and under.

Drive-thru Trick or Treat at New Horizons Healthcare on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28:

Spooky Sprint 5K at the Wasena Park and the Greenway from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Annual Fall Fling at Greenbrier Nurseries from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: At the free event, you can shop from talented local crafters and artisans. There will also be a pumpkin painting station for the kids.

Great Goblin Gallop 5K Race at Druid Hills in Martinsville at 9 a.m.: The course is a loop around Lake Lanier. Dress in your best costume for a chance to win their Halloween costume contest.

Main Street Trick-or-Treating from Academy Street to College Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: In order to know if a business is participating, check for a pumpkin placed in their window. That is your signal for trick-or-treating approval.

Haunted House Building Challenge at the Lynchburg Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Participating families will each be given a work area with supplies to create an edible haunted house of their own design. Supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Pumpkin decorating event at Big Island Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Spooky Movie Saturday: Double feature from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Christiansburg Library: You and the kids can enjoy a double feature, which includes a green ogre and his best friend as they tell scary stories.

Trunk or Treat at 1675 North Franklin Street in Christiansburg from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Healthy Halloween with the SV Rescue Squad at Stewartsville Library from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Tour an ambulance, learn basic first aid techniques, get a free blood pressure check, and more! Goodie bags will be provided to all participants.

Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents Dracula at the Jefferson Center at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: This contemporary performance, featuring RBT’s professional company & school, will hold the audience at the edge of their seats with an interpretation choreographed by Norbert Nirewicz. Purchase your tickets here.

Saturday Matinee presents Hocus Pocus at the Moneta/SML Library from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The MJ Experience: A Halloween Celebration of Thriller at the Tajzmahs Lounge at 4 p.m.

Halloween Day Party at 434 Church Avenue in Southwest Roanoke from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Annual Bonez and Booz Halloween and fall festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History at 4 p.m.: At this event, you’ll be able to enjoy fire performances, magic shows, stilt walkers, carnival games, food trucks and more.

7th Annual Halloween Costume Party at Mountain Valley Brewing in Ridgeway at 6 p.m.

Halloween Hayride at Jack Dalton Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: The hayrides around the park will get spookier and spookier as the evening goes on. Trunk-or-treating will also be offered in the parking lot of the park.

Villian Invasion Halloween Party at Pickle and Ash in Stuart from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Full Moon Hike at Carvins Cove Natural Reserve from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Come out to experience Carvins Cove under the light of the full moon.

Martin’s Halloween Street Party at 413 1st Street in Southwest Roanoke from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.: This event will feature The Kind Thieves, Dr. Bacon, and Soul Patch.

Halloween Invasion at Golden Cactus Brewing from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Randolph Park in Pulaski (a time frame was not provided)

St. Thomas of Canterbury Church Trunk-or-Treet on Hubert Road in Roanoke at 4 p.m.: They will have candy for everyone and no costume will be needed. There will be cornholes and kid-friendly Halloween movies in the parish hall. Admission is free.

Trunk-or-Treat at Peters Creek Church of the Brethren at 6 p.m.: Children of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Field of Treats at Valley Church in Roanoke from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: They will be open an hour early (from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.) to accommodate families who have children with disabilities. In order to attend, you must register prior to the event.

3rd Annual Rawween Drive-thru trunk-or-treat in the Big Lots parking lot on Hershberger Road in Roanoke at 5 p.m.

Townside Trick-or-Treat at RunAbout Sports Roanoke from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley in Christiansburg from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Third Annual Trunk-or-Treat at The Prizery in South Boston from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Get in the Halloween spirit with candy, music, face painting, and more.

Trunk-or-Treat St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Perrowville Road in Forest from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 29:

Halloween Murder Mystery at Twisted Track Brewpub in Roanoke from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. Tickets are $35 per person.

Create a Pumpkin Succulent Centerpiece at Twisted Track Brewpub in Roanoke from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: At this event, you’ll have the chance to make a fall-themed centerpiece or hostess gift. You can choose from artificial pumpkins and succulents or real pumpkins and five succulents.

The Country Creep Show at the Spot on Kirk in Roanoke from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: This spooky event will feature five talented musical acts performing songs in the folk/country/blues/Americana realm. From infamous country murder ballads to songs about heartbreak gone wrong, this show is sure to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Trunk-or-Treat at Northview United Methodist Church in Roanoke from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Windsor Hills United Methodist Church in Roanoke from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Be sure your kids wear their Halloween costumes. For further information, call the church office at 540-774-4730.

Trunk-or-Treat at Harvest Ministries in Roanoke at 4 p.m.: Dinner will be provided at this event.

Third annual Sandbox Trunk-or-Treat and Youth Vendor show in Cave Spring from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: There will be candy, food, games, raffles and more.

Trunk-or-Treat at Living Water Christian Church at Northside in Roanoke from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: There will be candy and costumes available.

Trunk-or-Treat at the Sandbox in Roanoke from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat and Chilli Cookout at New Covenant Assembly of God in Roanoke from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Towers Shopping Center Trick-or-Treat in Roanoke from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: The first 300 attendees will receive a free Towers Shopping Center reusable trick-or-treat bag.

Trunk-or-Treat at Genesis Church in Roanoke from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: In addition to trunk or treating, you can also enjoy a car/costume contest and a DJ.

Trunk-or-Treat at Blacksburg Christian Church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: This event is for kids in 5th grade or below. There will be firepits and s’mores available as well. Parents are asked to park in the Tom’s Creek parking lot and walk over to the Watson Avenue parking lot.

Trunk-or-Treat and Happy Hour at the Knowledge Works parking lot in Blacksburg from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: This event is directed at adults and will feature boos and booze.

Trunk-or-Treat at Fort Hill United Methodist Church in Lynchburg at 4 p.m.: There will be food, games, a bouncy house and more.

Dawson Inn Trunk-or-Treat in Lynchburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: The event will benefit the Dawson Patient Inn Fund.

Oct. 30:

Trunk-or-Treat at Lakeland Masonic Lodge in Salem from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: If you would like to donate candy or have a trunk, email the organization at bethel7.va@gmail.com

Oct. 31:

Spooky Cookie Decorating at the Christiansburg Library from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: You’re invited to join in on an afternoon of cookie decorating. Supplies will be provided.

Trick-or-Treat at the Old Courthouse in Ridgeway from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at CommUNITY Church in Salem from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Make sure the kids are dressed up in their spookiest costumes for this free event. There will be candy, fellowship, door prizes, and food.

Halloween Murder Mystery at the Anchorage House B&B on Main Street in Buchanan from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Get ready for a spooky night full of thrills and chills at a Halloween Murder Mystery, where you’ll become a detective and solve a mystery. General admission is $35.

Trunk-or-Treat at West End United Methodist Church in Roanoke at 5:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at the Franklin County VA Animal Shelter at 5:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at North Roanoke Baptist Church from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: If it rains, the event will be held indoors in the gym.

Trunk-or-Treat at Preston Oaks Baptist Church in Roanoke from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Treats of Faith at the Pilgrim Family Life Center in Roanoke from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Annual Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot of Community Advent Christian Church in Roanoke from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat Bookmobile pop-up library event at the Rocky Mount Police Department building at 5:30 p.m.

Other events last longer than a day at a time. You can see more of those below:

Blue Ridge Nightmares on 9th Street in the Roanoke Industrial Center open Thursdays & Sundays 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays & Saturdays 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: An artistic haunted house inside of a Downtown Roanoke warehouse. Learn more and buy tickets here.

Layman Family Farms in Blue Ridge open Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 4: Head to the 83-acre farm to explore a 10-acre corn maze and one of the largest pumpkin patches in the area. Kids can enjoy the cow train, gemstone mining, hay rides, the jumping pillow, and more. Learn more here.

Jeter Farm Fall Festival in Bonsack open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 29: Explore the corn maze, visit farm animals, and enjoy more fall activities, like hay rides, slides, a barnyard zoo, and more. Learn more here.

DAK Lights Halloween 2023 Light Show at Randolph Park in Dublin open every night at 7 p.m. until Oct. 31: Head to Randolph Park to enjoy 55,000 lights synchronized to music being played on 103.9FM. The shows are free and you can stay as long as you’d like.

Mayo River Corn Maze in Martinsville from Oct. 14 through Oct. 29: Explore the 5-acre corn field while enjoying a day of games, food and fun. There will be grilled sweet corn, fried Oreos, funnel cakes and pumpkins available for purchase. Hay rides are included with the admission price. For more information, click here.

Haunted Halloween Walk at 564 Indigo Mountain Road Northwest in Floyd at 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14: Prepare yourself for a frightfully good time as you walk through the haunted trails. Don’t forget to bring a flashlight. You can purchase your tickets here.

Newbern Fall Festival at the Newbern Historic District in Dublin from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct 15: There will be arts, crafts, food and fellowship. Come out to see more than 100 vendors that will be set up along the 1-mile stretch of Historic Downtown Newbern.

Fall Hayrides at Natural Bridge State Park from Oct. 5 through Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Natural Bridge State Park - Skyline Trail: Enjoy the beautiful fall foliage as you ride through forests, fields and hills with a park ranger as your guide. Pre-registration is required, with a maximum of 20 people per program. You can register or get more information by calling 540-254-0795.

Bland County Festival of Leaves from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bland County Fairgrounds: Admission is free as well as parking. Food, crafts, a flea market, hayrides and kid’s activities will be featured.

Is there an event we missed? Send an email to jotey@wsls.com and we can add it to our list.