Local News

Lynchburg water line break on Graves Mill Road contained

Customers in the vicinity may experience discolored water or air in their lines, officials said

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A water line break on Graves Mill Road has been contained, according to Lynchburg Water Resources.

Officials said a private contractor hit the water line on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Customers in the vicinity, including the areas of Graves Mill Road, Wyndhurt, and Enterprise Drive may experience discolored water or air in their lines, department officials said.

If customers do experience discolored water or air in their water lines, they area sked to run cold water for three to five minutes until the water clears, and to avoid running hot water.

If the water is still discolored, officials ask that you contact Lynchburg Water Resources at 434-455-4250.

