School divisions begin to submit funding plans for ‘ALL IN VA’ initiative

ROANOKE, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has challenged local school districts to implement learning programs to help kids recover from learning loss.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Education tells us that 11 divisions from across the commonwealth have submitted plans that are under review.

“It would be foolish not to take advantage of any support,” Candy Castelluccio, a teacher in Pulaski County Schools said.

Castelluccio feels anything that can help a child learn, is beneficial.

“All of our schools are doing everything they can,” Castelluccio said.

Grayson County School Superintendent Kelly Wilmore is one of 11 school leaders who submitted funding plans to the Virginia Department of Education.

“We’re going to try to use it to help kids as much as we can,” Wilmore said.

The goal is to get additional funding, a portion of $418 million as part of Governor Youngkin’s “ALL IN VA” plan to help with learning loss.

Grayson County school leaders want to use the money for tutors, during and after school.

“We’re doing a little bit more after-school programming with those students who need the extra help, we’re doing some things during the school day,” Wilmore said.

Lynchburg City School leaders held a meeting earlier this week to discuss how they plan to address learning loss with funding from the state.

While they are in the planning stages, they do have programs like “Exact Path” that address reading, math, and literacy.

“Met with elementary principals again our CNI team works on some part of this every day to make sure all of this is very inclusive and very impactful,” Jennifer Crews with Lynchburg City Schools said.

Roanoke County school leaders told 10 News in part, “We are applying for funding that will be used to hire additional tutors. these individuals will provide tutoring to students who have experienced learning loss. Students will be provided tutoring during the regular school day. Schools will also be providing after-school tutoring for these students as well.”

Virginia Department of Education leaders told 10 News, “To provide local flexibility, there is no specified due date for the ALL IN spending plan to be submitted to VDOE. School divisions will begin receiving recurring payments from their ALL IN funding allocation once they have submitted their spending plan and it’s been approved by the state superintendent.”

