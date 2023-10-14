Galax takes the win over Giles, 14-6

PEARISBURG, Va. – The Giles Spartans hosted the Galax Maroon Tide in what turned into a barn burner as neither team wanted to give up any points.

In the first half of the game, neither offense could find their rhythm, and the score remained 0-0.

In the 3rd quarter, it’s Galax getting the big play. Quarterback Tommy Jones throws the deep ball to wide receiver Colton Coomes for a big 50-yard catch.

Later in the drive, it’s Jones taking it himself and bulldozing his way into the endzone.

Later in the third, the Spartans could not get anything going and it’s the Maroon Tide capitalizing again.

Deja vu? It’s Jones to Coomes again for a big grab putting them right on the goal line to end the third quarter.

At the start of the fourth, running back Tedruhn Tucker finished on the drive.

Galax holds on to win this one, 14-6.