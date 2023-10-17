Preps underway for fifth season of Illuminights

ROANOKE, Va. – People are pitching in to help set up 650,000 lights for the fifth year of Illuminights at Explore Park in Roanoke.

10 News is a proud media sponsor and got a first look behind the scenes.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

If you’re wondering how long it takes to set up the thousands of lights through the half-mile wooded trail, Alex North with Roanoke County Parks and Rec said it takes months and a lot of hands to get it done.

“Staff have been up here since a little bit after Labor Day setting up the trail, planning the new route for this year, and getting all the light displays set up in time for Christmas,” North said.

The route will be flipped back to normal this year and there will be plenty of new photo ops for spectators to enjoy as they make their way through the wooded trail.

Illuminights is part of a partnership between Center in the Square and Explore Park, which has been a regional attraction since it opened in 2018.

“Last year, we had 26% of our guests and attendees come from outside of our region. Two years ago we had 30%. We see a consistent amount of folks who are traveling through the area who are specifically coming here to spend the holiday season here in Roanoke but also making it a joy here at Illuminights.”

This year they’ll hit a major milestone.

“Over the first four years we’ve seen over 196,000 folks come through the trail, so we are going to 200,000 this year which we are excited for and we are looking forward to a great successful season over here at Illuminights,” North said.

Illuminights starts November 18. Tickets go on sale November 1. See the schedule here.