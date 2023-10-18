‘Petal it Forward’ brings smiles to the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – George’s Flowers handed out thousands of flower bouquets to people all over the Star City during the annual “Petal it Forward” event on Wednesday.

Each person received two bouquets, one to keep and one to give away.

The event was also spreading smiles nationwide as dozens in the floral industry took part.

People who received the random act of kindness say it was a heartwarming experience.

“Depends on the person you know, like most of the time it makes them have a good day,” 11-year-old Jackson Kent, who was helping with distribution, said. “If they’re feeling sad, it cheers them up.”

Over 40 people volunteered and about 7,000 flower bouquets were given away.