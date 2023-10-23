Single mom now homeowner thanks to Habitat Apostle’s build in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – “I feel like a janitor in the best way, like I have the keys to the castle,” homeowner Aubrey Wood said.

On Sunday, Aubrey Wood became a homeowner, all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

“This is the first thing we’ve owned. It’s very surreal. I’m still trying to like, ‘Oh, this is our house,” Wood said.

Wood and her son started the Habitat process over a year ago and ended up with the one-of-a-kind - Apostle Build.

Once every two years, churches all across the Valley come together for a Habitat build.

Corey Meador is the pastor of community and engagement at Layman Church and has been there since the beginning.

“In a time where our world is so divided, in a time where we are so separated and mark each other by our differences. It’s so incredible to see all of these faith communities, these churches, all of these denominations, different ages, just different lives, just come together,” Meador said.

Wood credits her faith for getting her to this day.

“I just needed someone to hold her up because I couldn’t even take my own steps, and from there to here, he’s really marked the way. He’s been in every single detail of this house,” Wood said.

Wood said they’ve already started making the house a home.

“My son and I had actually already danced in it, like ‘Woo-hoo!’ And that was the first thing we did in the house,” Wood said.