WATCH: WSLS Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms!

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Join us for the WSLS Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms!

This special event took place Thursday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and was free for families to attend.

Kids were dressed up and ready for trick or treating at candy booth after candy booth at this year’s event. Candy was provided courtesy of our sponsor, Layman Distributing.

Some familiar faces from the 10 News crew were there having some fun of their own while coloring and decorating pumpkins with kids.

Families saw local mascots, and even saw some characters from Star Wars! There was also music and fire trucks for all to enjoy.

Brett and Taylor of 94.9 Star Country were there, too!

Half of the proceeds collected during the event will be donated to a benefit charity.

If you missed it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. See our livestream of this event here!