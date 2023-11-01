FloydFest 24~Horizon lineup announced

Music is set to return to the Blue Ridge Mountains, and starting Wednesday you can get your hands on tickets to FloydFest.

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – FloydFest is bringing the music to the Blue Ridge Mountains this summer, and starting Wednesday, you can get your hands on tickets to the beloved music festival.

Organizers said FloydFest 24~Horizon is set to take place from July 24 through July 28 at its new home, Festival Park.

On Wednesday, organizers announced the lineup for this year’s event, which includes:

Sierra Ferrell

Sierra Hull

Circles Around the Sun

Maggie Rose

Orgone

Sons of the East

The Hip Abduction

The Heavy Heavy

Town Mountain

Cat Clyde

The Vegabonds

Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

Sexbruise?

The Wilson Springs Hotel

Palmyra

The Jared Stout Band

This comes after FloydFest 2023 was canceled after authorities determined that Festival Park was “not currently viable for a 2023 festival.” Officials told 10 News that this was a result of final permitting and logistical factors beyond their control.

Due to this, ticket holders were able to decide whether they would like to roll over their tickets for the upcoming event. Last week, organizers announced that 70% of festival-goers took advantage of this option, meaning that there is only 30% of the tickets now available for purchase.

To purchase your tickets, click here.