Harmony: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. Every day in November, 10 News will share the stories of one child who needs a home in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

“I feel happy when going somewhere like the beach, the lake, a hotel or going to see animals,” said Harmony.

The 13-year-old likes being outside riding bikes, playing basketball, running or going swimming.

“I like to go fishing sometimes in the spring and make stuff out of sticks and leaves.”

She is already thinking about her future too.

“I want to be a foster mom or a doctor.”

She enjoys singing and does not mind performing for a group or large crowd. Harmony’s favorite subject is science, and she enjoys animals, especially chickens.

“My favorite food is tacos, [with] cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, meat, chicken. I put hot sauce, sour cream, bacon.”

Harmony believes in being nice to others and giving them respect. She’s also very generous and gave a Barbie to another child in need of gifts during Christmas.

She wishes for a happy life with a family.

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Harmony here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories, visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.