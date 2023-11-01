Illuminights tickets now on sale for 2023 season

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Illuminights at Explore Park is returning this holiday season and tickets are now on sale.

Explore Park is transformed into a dazzling winter holiday light display through the half-mile wooded trail.

The attraction will open Nov. 18 and run until Dec. 30.

Tickets must be bought in advance.

“Folks here can experience over 650,000 lights along the walk of lights trail, and our courtyard and here in the park. We are looking forward to having people here for 5th year of Illuminights. So far through the first four years, we’ve seen 196,000 folks so we’ll definitely eclipse 200,000 this year,” said Alex North with Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.

All proceeds from tickets go to support Explore Park and Center in the Square.