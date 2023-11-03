Crews confident fire on Parrott Mountain contained

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – After nearly a week of burning, the wildfire that sparked on Parrott Mountain looks to be under control, according to officials.

The fire started on Oct. 29 when officials received a call of a wildfire on Parrott River Road in Pulaski County.

A crew leader fighting this fire, Steve Spangler, said the week’s weather caused containment issues.

“We had that wind event right dead middle in the week when we were trying to do our best to suppress it,” Spangler said.

He said they are confident the fire is now under control.

“By this afternoon or early evening, the Virginia Department of Forestry is out here monitoring it and it should go to a containment of 100 percent,” Spangler said.

Spangler also said the fact they were able to contain this big of a fire is a testament to the teamwork of everyone involved.

“We definitely see it as a big accomplishment that we were able to get it from Sunday when it was reported to here it is on a Friday, less than a full week, and we are able to say this is well contained,” Spangler said.

He also said though the burnt forest does not look great, this can be seen as a good thing for wildlife and the forest since it gets rid of debris that can fuel fires in the future.

“I know some residents look that the forest is destroyed but it is far from it,” said Spangler. “This is very beneficial.”

He said he expects animals to be back in the area very soon.

“Wildlife is going to be back in there — probably was back in there this morning,” Spangler said.

Spangler said due to how dry the weather is, he recommends people to avoid outdoor burning.

Officials said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is still under investigation.