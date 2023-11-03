Henry County sees three homicides within two weeks, 100% clearance rate

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Despite a recent surge in violence the Henry County Sheriff’s Office continues to put people behind bars when they commit some of the most serious crimes.

In the last two weeks, the Henry County community has had three people killed in three separate incidents.

While it’s the highest amount in such a small span all year, Sheriff Wayne Davis said that overall the homicide rate is pretty even with last year’s.

“We looked at the numbers. In 2022 there were eight homicides here in Henry County. We solved seven of those. So far for the year 2023, which you know we’re already in November, there’s been eight homicides this year as well,” Davis said.

The first incident was back on Oct. 23. when police found Michael Hairston dead in his apartment. On Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old Angelina Spade for the following:

First-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Earlier Tuesday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to another incident in the 500 block of Tenth Street. At the scene, they found 23-year-old Jadakuis Mitchell with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. Mitchell was taken to the hospital where he later died.

It was later determined that Mitchell went to the residence and got into a fight with another man there. During the fight, the other man, identified as 29-year-old Ka’Darrius Ferrell pulled out a gun and shot Mitchell, according to police.

Ferrell was arrested on the morning of Nov. 2.

We’re told Ferrell is now facing the following charges:

Second-degree murder,

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,

Discharge of a firearm within the dwelling of a house

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office hosted a press conference to talk about another homicide. Authorities said an employer reported Laura Alaracon Cardenas missing on Oct. 25 after she didn’t show up to work for two days.

After several steps in the investigation, deputies arrested 41-year-old Adam Hughes who’s charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Concealment of a dead body

The three arrests mark continuous success for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have solved each of those as well which puts at 100% clearance rate for this year which is well above the national average,” Davis said.