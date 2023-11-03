James: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

“He is so kind. He is joyful. And so light-hearted,” said one of the people who knows James best.

James is 13-years-old. He loves playing in water and blowing bubbles with a straw in drinks.

“His smile is infectious. James enjoys playing outside, he likes the fresh air. He likes sand run through his fingers, dirt run through his fingers. He likes to look good. He likes to be sharp.”

He likes pizza but he loves ice cream sandwiches.

“James is very social. James loves going out into the community and interacting with others. James would want in a family someone to accept him for him. He doesn’t have the ability to talk but he speaks in so many different ways.”

The best way to communicate is to see James as a 13-year-old teen and can complete simple chores around the house.

“You can communicate with him and give him directives for any task that you would like to have done and completed.”

James is learning sign language as a way to communicate with his foster family. James also likes music and likes to dance.

James would be best supported by a two-parent home with one person at home full time. This home should be trauma-informed and be familiar with what people with autism need.

James needs someone who will commit to him and love him. Could you be the family that will give James the love and compassion he deserves?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

