Man charged with aggravated murder in connection with Amherst County homicide

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is now charged with aggravated murder in connection with an Amherst County homicide in July.

According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Barbour was charged Friday in connection with the homicide of Phyliss Auman on July 14, at her home on Box Farm Road in Amherst County.

Authorities said the new charge comes after investigators received the autopsy report and investigation report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, as well as factoring in lab results.

We previously reported that Barbour was initially charged with malicious wounding in this incident.

The sheriff’s office said Barbour has been held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center without bond.