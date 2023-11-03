Pulaski County Public Schools look to give employees new compensation

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski County Public School Board is holding a special meeting to discuss new compensation for Pulaski County Public School workers.

Thanks to the finalized state budget, the school board will be voting to give full-time and contracted employees a $1,000 bonus in December or a two percent raise in January.

Superintendent Rob Graham said this is just one way the school system is working to take care of their educators

“We’re going to do everything we can to show them how much we appreciate what they do not only for our students but our entire community too,” Graham said.

The meeting will also discuss the school division’s plan for Governor Glenn Youngkin’s All-In plan and a new program where employees can donate sick time to others.