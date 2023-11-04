Michael: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Michael is 16-years-old and wants to be a police officer or in the military.

“I want people to know that I’m smart, creative, curious, protective, helpful,” he said. “Something I like to do is to play video games, action games, computer games, sports games.”

Michael likes playing football and basketball. He’s kind and looking for strong, consistent adults in his life that will teach him new things.

“I would describe a family as fun, likes movies, likes playing video games, likes going outside, likes playing with Legos, likes going places, like fishing and likes to read,” the teen said.

“I want a family to have a basketball court, a video game system, TV,” he said, but doesn’t care about having his own room.

He loves trying new things! Michael strives to do his best, to make good choices, and to be kind to others.

He would benefit greatly from a male parent and role model who he can learn from.

Michael would do best in a family that encourages him to make good choices, holds firm boundaries with him, is patient in teaching him and in understanding his struggles, and loves him unconditionally.

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Michael here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.