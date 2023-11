Bedford County crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in the Thaxton area of the county. (Bedford Fire Department)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in the Thaxton area of Bedford County.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

According to the Bedford Fire Department, multiple units from Bedford, Montvale, Stewartsville, Moneta, and the Department of Forestry responded to the scene, and are working to contain the fire.

Officials are urging residents to refrain from doing any outdoor burning on Sunday or the next few days due to dry conditions.