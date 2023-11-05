Five separate brush fires contained in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Five separate brush fires are now contained in Montgomery County.

According to Montgomery County Fire and EMS, the fires took place in Christiansburg, Alleghany Springs, Riner, and Pilot. Crews from Montgomery and Floyd counties, as well as the Department of Forestry, worked to contain the fires Saturday evening.

Officials said the largest of the five fires was in the Alleghany Springs area and burned around 3 acres. Crews were on the scene for around three and a half hours.

The department said all fires are currently contained or extinguished, and no injuries were reported at any of the incidents.