PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A wildfire in the Tuggles Gap area of Patrick County has grown to 100 acres in size, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry’s website.

According to VDOF, as of 3:23 p.m. Monday, the wildfire is about 30% contained.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News on air and online as we continue to learn more.