Karma: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

“I like to do silly faces,” said Karma who then made a silly face. “I want people to know that I am very funny and that I like to make people laugh.”

The 9-year-old likes to jump on the trampoline and swing outside.

“I’m really good at art and gymnastics.”

Her favorite movie is Harry Potter, especially the first one.

“My friends would describe me as funny, hilarious and kind. I make silly faces and I tell the funniest jokes.”

She is smart and excited to find a family where she fits in.

“My favorite holiday is Christmas because we get presents and we get to spend time with our family.”

The perfect family for Karma would be one that she could do activities with like play board games and hide and seek.

“I would describe my family as funny, kind and generous.”

Karma cares deeply about having good relationships with her peers and her caregivers. She wants a home and neighborhood to call her own.

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

