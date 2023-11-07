Chasidy: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Chasidy loves kids and wants to be a neonatal nurse.

The 15-year-old is is looking forward to being in her forever family, who she hopes will be patient and supportive.

“I hope in a family for them to treat me like I’m their own because I feel like everyone should belong to a family. You fit in, you feel the love, just be there for me and if I need something they are there,” she said.

Chasidy is creative, funny and likes arts and crafts, listening to music and taking walks.

“The perfect way to celebrate my birthday is hanging out with my friends, my sisters, doing stuff like going to the mall or something,” said the teen. “I want people to know that I’m a homebody. I don’t like going out that much unless it’s with my friends. I like doing hair sometimes and I like fashion.”

Her favorite foods are seafood and macaroni and cheese.

“My favorite show is vampire diaries. It’s just so good. Some people don’t like it, but you have to get into it to like it,” said Chasidy.

Chasidy makes friends easily and is excited to find her forever family, could that be you?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

