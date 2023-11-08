Republican David Suetterlein announces victory in race for Virginia Senate District 4 seat

ROANOKE, Va. – Republican David Suetterlein has announced his victory in the race for the Virginia Senate District 4 seat.

P. A. “Trish” White-Boyd (D) and David Robert Suetterlein (R) were vying for the Virginia Senate District 4 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Roanoke City, Salem, and parts of Roanoke County and Montgomery County.

Suetterlein, a realtor, was elected to the Virginia Senate in 2015. While in the Senate, he worked on improving electric rates and tax relief for Virginians. White-Boyd has served on Roanoke City Council for almost five years and as vice mayor for two of those years. In a previous interview with 10 News, White-Boyd said she wanted to strengthen the region’s economy.

You can see a live breakdown of the results here.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them: