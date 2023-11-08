61º
Join Insider

Local News

Republican David Suetterlein announces victory in race for Virginia Senate District 4 seat

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2023, Senate District 4
David Suetterlein (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Republican David Suetterlein has announced his victory in the race for the Virginia Senate District 4 seat.

P. A. “Trish” White-Boyd (D) and David Robert Suetterlein (R) were vying for the Virginia Senate District 4 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

Senate - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein*(R)
30,15353%
P. A. "Trish" White-Boyd(D)
26,33247%
*Incumbent
95.6% of Precincts Reporting

(65 / 68)

This district covers Roanoke City, Salem, and parts of Roanoke County and Montgomery County.

Suetterlein, a realtor, was elected to the Virginia Senate in 2015. While in the Senate, he worked on improving electric rates and tax relief for Virginians. White-Boyd has served on Roanoke City Council for almost five years and as vice mayor for two of those years. In a previous interview with 10 News, White-Boyd said she wanted to strengthen the region’s economy.

You can see a live breakdown of the results here.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.