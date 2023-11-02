49º
Join Insider

Politics

Virginia general election results for Senate District 4 on November 7, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Election Results, Decision 2023, Virginia Senate, District 4

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia Senate District 4 race here.

P. A. “Trish” White-Boyd (D) and David Robert Suetterlein (R) are vying for the Virginia Senate District 4 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Roanoke City, Salem, and parts of Roanoke County and Montgomery County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 4 race below.

Senate - 4th District

Senate - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein*(R)
00%
P. A. "Trish" White-Boyd(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 68)

Senate of Virginia District 4 - Montgomery Co

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein(R)
00%
P A Trish WhiteBoyd(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 14)

Senate of Virginia District 4 - Roanoke Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein(R)
00%
P A Trish WhiteBoyd(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 22)

Senate of Virginia District 4 - Roanoke

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein(R)
00%
P A Trish WhiteBoyd(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 21)

Senate of Virginia District 4 - Salem

Candidate

Votes

%

David Robert Suetterlein (R)
00%
P A Trish WhiteBoyd (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

Find other race results by using the picker below

Local Races that Matter

Get the latest Virginia election news here

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email