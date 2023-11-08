Savannah: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Savannah is a spunky and energetic young lady who loves helping around the house.

“Some things that make me happy are when people give me hugs,” the 11-year-old said.

Her favorite animal is a tiger because they “run very fast and they’re cute.”

She also likes watching iCarly and chocolate ice cream.

“If I could change the world, I would probably make everything prettier and make more land for animals to live,” she said.

Savannah likes gymnastics and cheerleading.

“I’m good at dancing and I’m good at cartwheels. Playing basketball, jumping on a trampoline and usually doing cheerleading and gymnastics like usual,” she said. “I like to go skating, going to the playground and swinging and probably writing a bike or a scooter around the neighborhood.”

Savannah is a hard worker and has great determination to see projects through. She likes school and making new friends too.

“I would describe a family as safe, respectful of my needs in helping me when I need help,” said Savannah. “In a family I would want a mom and a dad and some animals and sisters and brothers, mostly dogs because I’m allergic to cats.”

Savannah is caring and polite. If she senses someone is a little ‘down’ she will ask if they are OK, and then offer encouragement and empathy.

Savannah enjoys playing with other children as well, although she would love to be the only child in a family.

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Savannah here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.