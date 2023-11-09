Houston: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Houston is 11 years old. He loves going outside, salty snacks, and watching sports on TV.

“Houston is a very special child,” said his social worker. “He’s extremely loving and so sweet. He’s just an easy kid to enjoy. In a lot of ways, there’s a real innocent simplicity to him. He doesn’t engage in any conflict; he just kind of wants to do his own thing. As long as he has access to some structure, but also some support, he’s a pretty happy-go-lucky kid who goes with the flow. He loves to learn and just take in his world and his surroundings.”

Houston is nonverbal but does have a device that helps him communicate.

“He is pretty much a homebody unless it is a car ride, but anything that’s high stimulation is going to upset him. So he’s not going to be a kid that you take to the movies or go out and do birthday parties with. He needs a family that will love him no matter what and give him what he needs as far as love, his physical needs, making sure he’s healthy and safe.”

He loves to be outdoors more than anything.

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

