Kate: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

“Having supporters in your life or someone to go to is a big part of growing up,” said Kate. “Being loyal is important in relationships, being open-minded and communicating.”

The 13-year-old said her friends would describe her as outgoing, kind, funny and a great listener.

Kate’s favorite TV show is Stranger Things and her favorite character is Eleven “because she’s very smart and doesn’t give up even when times are hard”.

She likes reading mystery novels like Nancy Drew, arts and crafts and being outside.

“If I could have any superpower, it would probably be telekinesis because I would prank people and move things without them knowing,” said Kate, who is also a great softball player.

She does well in school, and her favorite subject is reading. She enjoys spending time with her cat, Callie, and teaching her a ton of new tricks. She has always loved animals and has even enjoyed caring for and riding horses.

“My favorite season is probably winter. Build a snowman, go sledding. I also like to do a snowball fight in the winter.”

Her top three wishes include getting a German Shepherd one day and getting into her dream college and job.

“The last one is a big one for me. Finally, find the right family for me,” Kate said. “For parents to make it feel like a family, it would probably be comforting, energetic, go out and do things. Some things I’d like to do with the family is one-on-one time with them, nature, I like to go on vacations and travel.”

Could you be that family that she has been wishing for?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Kate here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.