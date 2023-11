WYTHE CO., Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was found dead under an overpass in Wythe County on Wednesday.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Police said they were notified that a man had been found dead under the Max Meadows Rd. overpass at Exit 80 off Interstate 81 at 10:58 a.m. on Nov. 8.

According to police, there is no evidence to indicate the death was suspicious at this point.

The identity of the man was not released. Police said they are still in the process of notifying the next of kin.