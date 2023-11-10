Alyssa: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Alyssa is a teen who loves music, shopping and hanging out with friends.

“I want to belong in a family because I feel like everybody should. Everyone deserves happiness and a family, and I feel like it’s my turn,” said the 14-year-old. “Family is by love not by DNA. Mixed families, doesn’t matter at all—different shapes, sizes, colors, loving unconditionally.”

There are so many things she wants to do with a family—hiking, shopping but also times just hanging out at the house.

“Belonging means being accepted through the good or the bad, through just everything that may go on, being supported, cared for and feeling like you fit in,” Alyssa said. “I hope for a family that allows me to be responsible, allows me to make decisions on my own and to trust me, but also be there to guide me and support me each step of the way.”

Alyssa loves cooking and just needs a recipe to start. She also likes making bead bracelets, playing sports like basketball and volleyball and having sleepovers.

“My friends would describe me as being caring and bossy but they say I’m responsible, funny,” she said.

Alyssa is resourceful, independent and intelligent.

Alyssa wants to have the opportunity to be a positive role model for her adoptive siblings.

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Alyssa here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.