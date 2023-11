PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Danville Fire Department is helping Pittsylvania County volunteer agencies with a fire with multiple entrapments Sunday morning shortly before 5:30 at the North Point Apartment Complex.

Investigators said no word yet on injuries or status of the building, but know DFD stayed on scene until 10:00 a.m.

Firefighters said Pittsylvania County units are still on scene and further information will be released later by Pittsylvania County agencies.