Ivory: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

Ivory is 13 years old and eventually wants to be a firefighter so he can save people.

“The main thing I like [is] basketball, and I like dogs; I like Nerf guns; I like Xbox games; I like Rottweilers; I like Cane Corsos, too, by the way. They’re my favorite dog,” he said. “Some things that make me laugh are jokes, talking and playing.”

He wants to learn how to ride a dirt bike and loves leftover pizza for breakfast.

“My friends would describe me as cool, happy,” said the teen.

People close to him say Ivory is, “very, very sweet. He always tries to bring other people into anything that he’s doing. I would describe Ivory as very, very friendly. Once you get him talking, he’s very talkative. He’s very empathetic. He very much cherishes his relationships with his friends. He’s very athletic too. He loves anything outdoors.”

One person who works with Ivory said, “What I would hope for in a family is just somebody that is very patient with him, somebody who’s going to be there and stick it out with him. I think the most important thing for him is providing a safe home. He is just a person who just wants to be loved by people. He loves talking about what he loves to do, just a soul that deserves so much happiness.”

Ivory likes to make people laugh and loves a good jump scare! Ivory loves to be creative and enjoys making drawings for others.

He loves to form new connections and has good judgment of who he can trust.

A family that would best help him thrive would be someone who can provide unconditional support and patience. Having consistent support allows for Ivory to better understand his emotions. He thrives from routine and connections with others and needs a safe home where he can grow. Will you be the family to provide the support and love that Ivory needs?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Ivory here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.