Crews still hard at work to contain Patrick County wildfire

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Crews are still working to fully contain a wildfire in Patrick County.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said the fire has burned 1,150 acres so far and the fire is 70 percent contained.

All crews are working to strengthen the fire containment lines to prepare for the incoming weather.

“Our hope is that once it reaches containment lines on all those edges and all that area within the containment lines that we will stop it there and have it under control as we refer to it,” Cory Swift, Public Information Officer for Virginia Department of Forestry said.

The Virginia Department of Forestry said they are making good progress with the containment lines but are still urging people to be careful throughout this fire season.