Peacemakers offering security cameras to victims of domestic violence

LYNCHBURG, VA – The Peacemakers are hoping to give people in Lynchburg a sense of added security after a woman was stabbed to death last week.

Peacemakers founder Shawn Hunter tells 10 News no one should have to live in fear of domestic violence.

A group known for tackling gun violence on the streets is now turning to address violence in the home.

“A lot of women are afraid,” Hunter said.

Hunter says last week’s stabbing left a lasting impression on him.

“It was vicious. It was brutal. And it even touched me to where I was unable to sleep last night until I said ‘Hey, we’ve got to step out here on this domestic violence,’” he said.

Sunday, Hunter gathered the Peacemakers to head into the community.

They went door to door, handing out ribbons and speaking with neighbors about domestic violence.

“We don’t want them to be afraid. We want them to know that we are out here and they can call on us,” Hunter said.

Peacemaker Sarah Blankenship says no one should have to go through abuse alone.

“A connected community is a safer community,” Blankenship said.

The group is offering to buy security cameras for anyone who has struggled with abuse and now has a protective order against their abuser.

“We want to put that there as an extra form of security because we believe that they really need this,” Hunter said.

Blankenship tells me there are many resources in the area for those seeking help.

“They don’t have to live the rest of their lives in fear,” she said.

If you would like to donate to the Peacemaker’s security camera initiative, their Cash App information is below:

Peacemakers Inc LYH - $PeacemakersincLYH

Resources for those struggling with domestic violence can be found below: