Construction on West Roanoke River Greenway project in Roanoke County to begin mid-November

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Phase 1 of the Roanoke River Greenway project is expected to begin soon.

The construction of this portion of the project is on an approximate .60-mile section of the West Roanoke River Greenway near West Riverside Drive and Kingsmill Drive.

We’re told Phase 1 will include a 10-foot-wide asphalt greenway, a 26-space trailhead parking lot, a crosswalk across West Riverside Drive, Mechanically Stabilized Earth (MSE) retaining walls, and associated appurtenances including signs, fencing, and drainage improvements.

Officials said contractor mobilization and tree-clearing activities will begin mid-November and construction is expected to be complete by March 2025.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

There are also potential traffic delays expected along West Riverside Drive. While construction is underway, two lanes of traffic will remain open along West Riverside Drive, but there may be periodic closures. Work will be scheduled around peak travel hours, according to Roanoke County officials.

Officials said that this development is a joint project between Roanoke County and the City of Salem, administered by Roanoke County with oversight from VDOT.

Funding is being pulled from the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), Open Container, Regional Surface Transportation Program (RSTP), and SMART SCALE Program.