Oliver Anthony coming to West Virginia State Fair in 2024

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – A Virginia country singer-songwriter who rose to stardom with his release of “Rich Men North of Richmond” will perform at the West Virginia State Fair in 2024.

Oliver Anthony from Farmville, Virginia went viral overnight, beating out big-name country stars like Luke Combs and Taylor Swift on the Apple Music and Spotify Top 100 lists.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” played for the first time on 94.9 Star Country on August 17. It was the first time many listeners had heard the song.

“This is the first time I think a lot of our listeners have heard it ... I was surprised that every single call and every single text was pro-Oliver Anthony,” Brett Sharp, Star Country morning co-host told 10 News in an earlier interview.

In 2024, fans in Southwest Virginia will be able to see Anthony a little closer to home.

On Nov. 14, the State Fair of West Virginia announced that the country artist would be taking on their big stage in 2024.

He will be performing on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Performing the day before is Bailey Zimmerman, best known for two hits in 2022: “Fall in Love” and “Rock and a Hard Place.”

According to Zimmerman’s website, he was the only country artist in 2022 to receive two Platinum certifications from the RIAA, beginning with his No. 1 debut single “Fall In Love.”

Tickets to each of the concerts will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at 10 a.m., according to fair officials.

The fair itself will kick off on August 8 and the fun will continue through August 17.

