New River Valley Community Services launch all-inclusive app

RADFORD, Va. – New River Valley Community Services is making access to their services easier for residents.

They have launched their new app called HopeHub.

The app connects people with local resources in one easy-to-use place.

The agency helps residents find programs for food and housing, mental health and addiction treatment.

Mike Wade with New River Valley Community Services said this is just another way they are working to be accessible to the community.

“It will be a tool that folks can use, without a heavy lift, to download and have on their phones,” said Wade. “[It is] easily accessible and provide[s] them with the essential information that they need to connect to a resource that can then get them the help that they need, whatever it may be.”

HopeHub is available for download on both Apple and Android devices.