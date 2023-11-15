Shavell: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

A tween who is smart, thoughtful, intuitive and very loyal.

Shavell has a great sense of humor!

“Why wouldn’t the skeleton cross the road? Because it didn’t have the guts,” said Shavell with a great big laugh at the end.

The 11-year-old is energetic and likes listening to music, reading, arts and crafts and playing sports like tennis, soccer, volleyball and swimming.

“I love myself; I love others,” she said.

Her favorite food is french fries and brownies. She is also proud of how hard she works at math.

“I would like people to know that Shavell loves hard. She needs consistent love. She can feel when she is loved. She’s very smart, very intuitive and very loyal,” said someone who knows her very well. “She needs someone who’s patient, who’s going to be willing to accept her ups and her downs. Someone who’s going to be willing to forgive her after she’s made a mistake. When she sees that you believe in her, she’s going to put her best foot forward, and she’s going to give it. She’s so good at giving the next person a compliment.”

When she grows up, Shavell wants to join the army.

Her dream day would just include “having a good day and being happy.”

She is looking for a family who is patient and kind, consistent and accepting.

Her wishes include being with a family and remaining in contact with her current foster parent.

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Shavell here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.