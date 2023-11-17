Man accused of torturing Bedford County family’s dog sentenced

The man accused of torturing a Bedford County family’s dog was sentenced Friday.

Michael Elliot was sentenced to five years, with four suspended, which means Elliot will serve one year in prison.

As we previously reported, Elliot was charged with animal cruelty after reportedly tying his neighbor’s dog, Winter, to a tree and shooting it with a BB gun.

While on the stand in May, Elliot said he was acting in defense after the dog allegedly killed his cat.

Winter’s vet testified that she had two BB pellets in her orbital socket, and a crushed larynx from being tied tightly to a tree with a rope.

After hearing testimony from several other witnesses, a judge found Elliot guilty on May 12.