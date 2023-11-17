Syncere: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 750 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is sharing the stories of one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2023 marks the seventh year 10 News is doing this series.

A boy in elementary school who is a joy to be around and can bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Syncere loves superheroes, basketball and baseball.

“My favorite sport is basketball; you can make buckets, and you can jump, and you can slam dunk,” said the 8-year-old.

Syncere has lots of energy and stays active.

“My favorite superhero is Captain America because his shield is made out of vibranium,” he said. “If I had three wishes, I would want to be a superhero, have a flying bicycle and have a hovership. It would be able to float on top of water, but instead of touching the water, it would be hovering over it.”

He would teleport if he could have a superpower and said he likes doing any kind of chore.

“When I grow up, I want to be in the military,” said Syncere, who added he wants to fight for our country.

He’s looking for a family to have fun with him.

“I would describe a family as fun, [one that likes to] pillow fight and plant roses.”

Syncere connects well with older children and he is used to pets, like dogs. Syncere has a high energy level and thrives off of one-on-one attention and engagement. He works best on tasks when he is hands-on and it has a physical element.

He forms bonds with male adults easily. He can also be a self-advocate to trusted adults. As a result of becoming close to him, he will show a sweet and caring side of himself. Syncere has a truly one-of-a-kind personality. Will you be that family who will bring love and fun into Syncere’s life?

There are about 5,000 children in Virginia’s foster care program and more than 750 of those children can be adopted. If you have questions about foster care/adoption, contact the VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Syncere here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the qualifications, cost, and training required in this link.